Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dealing with swelling, no timeline to start throwing

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had stitches removed from his surgically repaired right thumb on Monday but won't start throwing immediately.

"He still has some swelling that he has to deal with," coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "Once he gets past the swelling and the strengthening stage, then he'll get to the point where he'll be able to throw. He'll be dealing with more rehab this week and hopefully we'll get the swelling and the strength where it needs to be. But I do not have a timeline on when he'll start throwing."

There had been some speculation that Prescott could return in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that the QB is more likely to return for Week 5 versus the Los Angeles Rams, though it's an outside shot. Rapoport added that Prescott was not expected to practice Wednesday.

First, Prescott needs to be able to grip the ball properly and shake off the stiffness in the throwing thumb.