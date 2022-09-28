Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dealing with swelling, no timeline to start throwing

Published: Sep 28, 2022 at 07:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had stitches removed from his surgically repaired right thumb on Monday but won't start throwing immediately.

"He still has some swelling that he has to deal with," coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "Once he gets past the swelling and the strengthening stage, then he'll get to the point where he'll be able to throw. He'll be dealing with more rehab this week and hopefully we'll get the swelling and the strength where it needs to be. But I do not have a timeline on when he'll start throwing."

There had been some speculation that Prescott could return in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that the QB is more likely to return for Week 5 versus the Los Angeles Rams, though it's an outside shot. Rapoport added that Prescott was not expected to practice Wednesday.

First, Prescott needs to be able to grip the ball properly and shake off the stiffness in the throwing thumb.

With the way Cooper Rush has stepped in and helped keep the Cowboys calm in back-to-back victories, there is less of a need to rush the process with Prescott.

Related Content

news

Joe Judge: Patriots won't 'turn the offense on its head' with Mac Jones out

The Patriots have predictably been mum about exactly how long Mac Jones will be out with his ankle injury, but in the meantime, veteran Brian Hoyer is expected to step in with rookie Bailey Zappe waiting in the wings.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson lead Players of the Week

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson lead the Players of the Week.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'

Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis.

news

Ron Rivera 'not worried' about Wentz after woeful game vs. Eagles: 'Carson's going to bounce back'

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a brutal outing in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, but head coach Ron Rivera says he isn't concerned.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson 'looking forward' to Philadelphia return: 'I understand that city'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday he's looking forward to his return to Philadelphia – no matter the reaction he receives.

news

Bills sign former Vikings, Colts CB Xavier Rhodes to practice squad

With a defensive backfield depleted by injuries, the Bills are signing three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett suffered shoulder, biceps strains in crash; status for Week 4 uncertain

Cleveland Browns three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett sustained shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations in a one-car crash Monday, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back) planning to play Thursday vs. Bengals

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he's preparing to play the Bengals despite dealing with a back injury that hampered him in the Dolphins' victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered torn ACL vs. Cowboys

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Tom Brady: Bucs practicing in Miami due to Hurricane Ian is no excuse when preparing for Chiefs

Bucs QB Tom Brady won't allow the Bucs to use the jostled schedule as a reason to be ill-prepared to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE