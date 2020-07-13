Dak Prescott, Cowboys unlikely to reach long-term deal by deadline

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term contract sits directly ahead, on Wednesday, July 15. Given the uncertainties surrounding the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn't sound like there will be much action in the way of extensions this season, including Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Monday there is not a lot of optimism a deal between Dallas and the signal-caller gets done before the deadline, per a source informed of the situation.

Slater did note that things could always change in the two days -- and as always deadlines spur action in the NFL -- but at this point, it sounds like it would be a semi-surprise if sides reached a multi-year pact.

If the July 15 deadline passes without a deal, Dak would play on the one-year, $31.4 million franchise tender. Dallas would then have to decide next year whether to tag the QB again for an even greater sum (120 percent of the previous season's tag amount).

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW that there hasn't been a lot of dialogue between Prescott's agent and the Cowboys in recent days.