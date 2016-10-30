Dak comes alive late, leads 'Boys past Eagles in OT

In his return from injury, Dez Bryant was an immediate big-play boon for the Dallas offense. Bryant was a threat from the get-go, catching two passes for 76 yards in the first half, but was smothered by Eagles corners until Dak caught fire in the fourth. Prescott found Bryant twice on Dallas' game-tying drive, including an athletic 22-yard TD grab on which the wideout leaped over two Eagles defensive backs. Dez is back, baby. Even Dean Blandino knows it.