Daiyan Henley's wild week ended with an unexpected return to Chargers: 'Am I jobless?'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Tasked with playing the rest of the season for a team that traded him, Daiyan Henley showed grace, acceptance and humility. The Los Angeles Chargers linebacker put his emotions aside. And left room for jokes. Henley learned late Wednesday night that his trade to the Denver Broncos fell through, and wondered, "Am I jobless?" Henley would usually get paid the next day.

"I'm literally in between, like, where is my next check coming from?" Henley said with a smile. "My checks hit on Thursdays, so am I gonna be on the team?"

The only team he knew tried to give him away, and here he was, his same jovial self. He was the same player who won over a locker room torn up at the possibility of his departure.

Henley practiced in full Friday after his trade was canceled due to a failed physical.

He was back.

"No longer confused," Henley said. "Better way to put it."

Teammates stuck by his side throughout the process. Perhaps none more than Khalil Mack, who had a moment of clairvoyance Tuesday when the news broke. Mack reserved any heart-to-heart goodbye for Henley until the deal was official. "I had a joke for him," Mack said, citing the failed Maxx Crosby trade and other recent fibs.

"I told him I was gonna wait a couple days before I gave him a text," Mack said. "Like, nah, I (didn't) think it was official. I was gonna wait until I knew it was real. I'm glad I waited."

Letting bygones be bygones in this situation would be more complicated than words could convey. Henley understood. As defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary recalled from their conversation, nobody was asking him to be "fake" or "hee-hee, haw-haw happy" about what happened. Henley did not avoid the awkwardness of the moment, or what it taught him.

He admitted being a bit naive to the harsher realities of the business, having never before been traded. This was also his first contract year. As previously reported, the Chargers attempted to re-sign Henley -- their green dot, established captain and third-year starter -- beyond his rookie contract.

Their interest in him as a potential building block was communicated, he confirmed Friday, with his long-term future with the organization still in limbo.

"If (there's) anything that I learned from the situation, there are places that want me," Henley said. "But my focus is here because, obviously, the Chargers still found a way to want me. I say it like that because I talked to them personally, and they made it clear: Whether it was going to be after the season or during the season, they still wanted a shot at me. And so, I take that with a grain of salt because it's still a business. But I also take that with the respect that I have for this team, that they speak to me truthfully and honestly. That's just how I (have) to go about my business."

The part about being wanted came from veteran safety Tony Jefferson, who was kept up to speed amid the whirlwind process. Henley called his close friend and teammate when he found out about the trade. Jefferson picked up, prepared with a sobering perspective to help process the moment.

"It kind of ruined my day," Jefferson said. "We talked through it, but I'm happy for him, regardless. I was obviously going to miss him. … I told him, "At the end of the day, the good thing is you've come to a realization that multiple teams were interested in you.' … With his contract situation, he's a free agent at the end of the (season), so you're going to have some suitors, more than likely."

He was one of the most vocal supporters of the current regime despite a winless start before the trade. Henley can go that route if he wants, when the time comes. He had the tact to recognize time and place. He has at least nine more games as a Charger.

This is still his home. He graduated from Crenshaw High in Los Angeles. The trade changed nothing about his support system and family, which likely extends to many people in the Chargers' building.

Everything might not be all good. Henley seemed OK with that.

"Every single one of the people in this locker room, and it even goes to the third floor -- I mean, every level of this building was welcoming with open arms," Henley said.

"It's just the business (is) pretty much what I was told. And how do I see that? That's exactly what it is. As a man in this business, it's my responsibility and my job to do that, and that's to respect the decisions made and do what's asked of me, whether that's here or wherever that is. I'm going to do my job. … And that's pretty much the biggest piece of advice that I've taken with me, and I'm going to carry it with me for the rest of my career."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.