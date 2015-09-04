Daily fantasy roundup: What you need to know

In the DFS roundup, we'll take a sobering approach to the values of known commodities. We'll look at the guys who are properly valued, but the public is just off of, for one reason or another. Sometimes overthinking can be the death knell to fantasy players, especially those in daily. We spend too much time looking for the hot sleeper and varying up our lineups that we miss on the glaring star staring you in the face. Sometimes Eddie Lacy against the Bears in Week 1 is the clear best play, rather than scoring the bottom of the available player list. But no more spoilers.