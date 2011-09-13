DA: 'No allegation against' Bears' Meriweather for reported rape

Published: Sep 13, 2011 at 03:31 AM

A 28-year-old man was charged Tuesday with allegedly raping a woman at the Massachusetts home of Bears safety Brandon Meriweather this past summer, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday.

The Sun Chronicle reported that James Roberts of Biloxi, Miss., has pleaded innocent to the charge that he raped a woman at Meriweather's residence in Foxboro, Mass., in July.

Meriweather hasn't been charged with a crime, and a spokesman for the Norfold County District Attorney's office told the newspaper, "There has been no allegation against anyone but Roberts."

Meriweather signed with the Bears on Sept. 4, one day after his release by New England. The former first-round draft pick played in two Pro Bowls as a member of the Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

