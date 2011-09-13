DA: 'No allegation against' Bears' Meriweather for reported rape

A 28-year-old man was charged Tuesday with allegedly raping a woman at the Massachusetts home of Bears safety Brandon Meriweather this past summer, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday.
The Sun Chronicle reported that James Roberts of Biloxi, Miss., has pleaded innocent to the charge that he raped a woman at Meriweather's residence in Foxboro, Mass., in July.
Meriweather hasn't been charged with a crime, and a spokesman for the Norfold County District Attorney's office told the newspaper, "There has been no allegation against anyone but Roberts."