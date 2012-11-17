D.J. Williams returns to Denver Broncos' 53-man roster

DENVER -- Linebacker D.J. Williams is on track to make his 2012 debut against the San Diego Chargers after the Denver Broncos put him on their 53-man roster Saturday.
Williams returned to practice this week after serving two NFL-mandated suspensions that cost him nine games and about $4 million.
On Friday, coach John Fox said Williams had looked good in practice all week "and he's a guy we would definitely consider to be active for the game."
Williams was suspended six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and three games for an alcohol-related arrest. The Broncos had a roster exemption for Williams but already had a spot open after waiving safety Duke Ihenacho on Tuesday.
