D.J. Williams returns to Denver Broncos' 53-man roster

Published: Nov 17, 2012 at 06:44 AM

DENVER -- Linebacker D.J. Williams is on track to make his 2012 debut against the San Diego Chargers after the Denver Broncos put him on their 53-man roster Saturday.

Williams returned to practice this week after serving two NFL-mandated suspensions that cost him nine games and about $4 million.

On Friday, coach John Fox said Williams had looked good in practice all week "and he's a guy we would definitely consider to be active for the game."

If he plays Sunday, he'll likely play in sub packages and on special teams.

Williams was suspended six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and three games for an alcohol-related arrest. The Broncos had a roster exemption for Williams but already had a spot open after waiving safety Duke Ihenacho on Tuesday.

