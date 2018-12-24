 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

D.J. Swearinger waived by Washington Redskins

Published: Dec 24, 2018 at 04:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden had enough with D.J. Swearinger spouting off.

The veteran safety told 106.7 The Fan he was cut by the Redskins, via the radio station's Twitter account. The news came after Gruden called Swearinger into this office Monday morning.

Washington later announced Swearinger had been waived, and he was claimed by his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, on Christmas Day, a source informed of the move told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Swearinger also confirmed his return to Arizona via his Instagram account.

"I don't regret nothing, because I know I gave 100 percent from my heart," Swearinger said.

Swearinger's release followed his latest postgame criticism. After Saturday's loss to the Blaine Gabbert-led Tennessee Titans, the 27-year-old safety went off on the coaching staff, specifically defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

"I felt like we should have been more aggressive," Swearinger said after the 25-16 loss. "I feel like on the third down and 6, third down and 7, we're playing a backup quarterback, why would you put us in man-to-man? We are our best on defense when we look at the quarterback. When you go one high on a backup quarterback, that's easy, man. It'll go backside every time.

"I feel like if we look at the quarterback with all this time we've got on the back end, man, we can dominate every team, every week. I'm not the defensive coordinator though, so..."

Swearinger later added that he probably watches "more film than the coaches."

It's not the first time the safety has criticized the coaching staff and fellow players. Several times after Washington losses this year Swearinger has complained about practices being too lax and about players losing focus during games.

"The coaches think I'm too smart or I'm a weapon with my smarts," Swearinger said.

Gruden had been reticent about disciplining his starting safety before. Now he dropped the hammer.

Like all players this time of year, Swearinger, who has one year left on his contract, is subject to waivers once he's officially released.

The veteran was having one of the best years of his six-year career patrolling the back end of the Redskins defense, compiling 53 tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions. Pro Football Focus' 11th rated safety should find a home in short order, possibly with a playoff team that needs help in the secondary (perhaps a team like Kansas City).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears trading QB Justin Fields to Steelers in exchange for 2025 conditional sixth-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears WR Keenan Allen: I wanted to 'finish my career' with Chargers but 'things happen'

Keenan Allen is ready for the Windy City, even if he never thought he'd leave Los Angeles. The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers before Thursday's trade, but now fully expects to help the Bears turn it around.
news

Rewatch five of Aaron Donald's greatest performances on NFL+

With Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald retiring after 10 seasons, NFL.com's Christian Gonzales spotlights five of the 10-time Pro Bowlers best performances in his career.
news

WR Calvin Ridley: 'I really wanted to be with' Jaguars but Titans had 'that other side for me'

Choosing to pass on a re-up with the Jaguars, Calvin Ridley instead saw greener pastures with the AFC South's last-place finisher, the Tennessee Titans, in part because of the role he wanted to play in helping the team back to contender status.
news

Jets expected to sign former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith to one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The New York Jets are expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. 
news

Rams agree to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on one-year deal

The Rams have agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Friday.
news

Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup 

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles, clearing way for Russell Wilson to start

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Russell Wilson focused on helping Steelers win, not QB battle with Kenny Pickett

Formally introduced by the Steelers on Friday, QB Russell Wilson said his mindset isn't yet on beating out Kenny Pickett for the starting role, rather helping Pittsburgh get back on track. 
news

Browns hire former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as consultant

Mike Vrabel, who was fired as Titans head coach in January, is joining the Browns as a consultant. 
news

NFL community reacts to Aaron Donald's retirement on social media

Aaron Donald's retirement announcement rocked the NFL world on Friday. Here's a collection of appreciation posts from the NFL community that flooded social media.