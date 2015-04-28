Around the NFL

D.J. Swearinger placed on trade block by Texans

Published: Apr 28, 2015 at 06:50 AM

The Houston Texans have put D.J. Swearinger on the trade block.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Texans are trying to move Swearinger in a deal, just two seasons after they selected the safety in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Rapoport has heard from two teams that Houston has reached out to about a potential trade.

Texans general manager Rick Smith told reporters on Tuesday that the team is always engaged in trade discussions.

"He's a really good football player for us," Smith said of Swearinger, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Swearinger has started 22 games over his first two seasons, but is coming off a disappointing 2014 for Houston. He graded out in the bottom 10 among 87 safeties last season, according to ProFootballFocus.com, and was particularly deficient against the run.

Swearinger is owed just $1.6 million over the final two years of his rookie deal, making him a potentially attractive target in trade talks. The Texans, meanwhile, appear to be back in the market for safety help in the draft.

