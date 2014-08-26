Around the NFL

D.J. Hayden to start season on Raiders' PUP list

Published: Aug 26, 2014 at 03:21 AM
Kevin Patra

The Oakland Raiders will start the season without their 2013 first-round draft choice, D.J. Hayden.

In a move that was expected, the team officially announced it placed the cornerback on reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. Hayden will sit out the first six games of the 2014 season.

Hayden underwent foot surgery for a stress fracture in late July.

Raiders coaches had been leaning toward placing Hayden on reserve/PUP for the past couple of weeks. The team hopes to give the second-year player plenty of time to get healthy, in shape, and the Raiders won't have the temptation of putting him on the field before he's ready, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. When Hayden returns, they want him to be primed to play.

The No. 12 overall pick in 2013 has been a disaster thus far, mainly due to his inability to stay healthy. Hayden played in just eight games as a rookie, starting two, and didn't perform spectacularly when on the field. He'll add at least another six missed games to his two-year tally.

Some other injury news we are tracking:

  1. Anthony Spencer (knee) won't be ready Week 1, but Jerry Jones said Tuesday the Cowboys' defensive end would avoid the PUP list, per the team's official website. The sooner he can get back, the better for a Dallas defense that is likely to struggle.
  1. More good Cowboys news: Tony Romo returned to practice after sitting out Monday. The quarterback got battered in last weekend's preseason game against Miami. Romo went through individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media.
  1. New York Giants guard Geoff Schwartz avoided surgery on dislocated big toe. It's the best-case scenario for the offensive lineman whose status is week-to-week.
  1. Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph practiced for the first time since suffering a minor injury earlier this month when -- as an innocent bystander -- he was shot in the calf by a stray bullet. Joseph said he plans to play Week 1
  1. More Vikings news: Coach Mike Zimmer said rookie linebacker Anthony Barr will sit out the team's fourth preseason game against the Titans with a sprained ankle, per ESPN's Ben Goessling.
  1. The Bills placed linebacker Kiko Alonsoon the reserve/NFI list.
  1. Titans defensive end Ropati Pitoitua had surgery on left hand on Monday but expects to play in season opener. The 29-year-old end started 13 games last year with four sacks. 
  1. Raiders linebacker Sio Moore returned to practice on Tuesday, per CSN Bay Area. Moore suffered a scary neck strain in last week's preseason game and was carted off the field. His quick return is a great sign. Right tackle Menelik Watson (hip) also returned to practice after suffering an injury in the game.

