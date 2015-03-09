D.C. scientists study materials as part of Head Health Challenge III

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- WRC-TV in Washington looked at the NFL's work with area scientists and GE to prevent concussions through the Head Health Challenge.
- The New York Post reported on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's speech to the UN Women for Peace Association in New York on Friday.
- USA Today's Christine Brennan reported that the NFL is looking draft prospects with a new level of scrutiny after last year's player conduct issues became news.
- The Record-Journal in Meriden, Connecticut, featured 20 players who participated in the United Way NFL Players Weekend in nearby Wallingford.
- The Sports Blog reported that NFL Foundation 2015 Youth Football Grant applications are due March 20.
- The Colorado Springs Gazette reported on the Air Force football team how it is testing technology to measure hits to the head.
- The Charleston (South Carolina) Post & Courier reported on what South Carolina using smart mouth guards means for advances in concussion treatment.
- The Bluefield (West Virginia) Daily Telegraph looked at how the perception of a concussion has changed over the years.
- The Albuquerque Journal reported that an expanded concussion bill in the New Mexico senate has passed another hurdle.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor