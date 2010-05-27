D.C. native Westbrook says he would 'love to be a part' of Redskins

Home sweet home? That might end up being the case for free-agent running back Brian Westbrook.
The Washington D.C. native, who recently visited the Redskins, said he would "love to be part of that organization" during a Thursday interview with NFLPlayers.com.
"It went really well," Westbrook said of his visit. "I enjoyed them and the coaching staff. I'd love to be a part of that organization. They have a quality organization -- I just have to find out if I can fit into their system."
That would mean fitting into a crowded backfield that already consists of Clinton Portis and offseason acquisitions Larry Johnson and Willie Parker.
For what it's worth, Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said last week that Westbrook is still "under consideration."
The Redskins are only one of three teams in pursuit of Westbrook. He also has visited the Denver Broncos and St. Louis Rams.
Westbrook had spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team released him after an injury-plagued 2009 in which he suffered two concussions.