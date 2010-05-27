 Skip to main content
Advertising

D.C. native Westbrook says he would 'love to be a part' of Redskins

Published: May 27, 2010 at 01:09 PM

Home sweet home? That might end up being the case for free-agent running back Brian Westbrook.

The Washington D.C. native, who recently visited the Redskins, said he would "love to be part of that organization" during a Thursday interview with NFLPlayers.com.

"It went really well," Westbrook said of his visit. "I enjoyed them and the coaching staff. I'd love to be a part of that organization. They have a quality organization -- I just have to find out if I can fit into their system."

That would mean fitting into a crowded backfield that already consists of Clinton Portis and offseason acquisitions Larry Johnson and Willie Parker.

For what it's worth, Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said last week that Westbrook is still "under consideration."

The Redskins are only one of three teams in pursuit of Westbrook. He also has visited the Denver Broncos and St. Louis Rams.

Westbrook had spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team released him after an injury-plagued 2009 in which he suffered two concussions.

If Westbrook chooses the Redskins, he would be reunited with quarterback Donovan McNabb, whom the Eagles traded to Washington last month.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on lack of contract talks: 'I don't fear' playing with another team after 2024

After opening the offseason with a tone of optimism regarding continuing his career in Dallas past this season, six weeks later, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seems much more open to the possibility of taking his talents elsewhere after 2024.
news

Has Commanders RB Austin Ekeler done any homework on QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels? 'Heck, no'

With speculation at a high regarding whether the Commanders will select LSU's Jayden Daniels or North Carolina's Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, new Washington running back Austin Ekeler, perhaps surprisingly, said recently that he has yet to do any homework on the two. He's just waiting for it to play out like everyone else.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024

After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
news

NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.