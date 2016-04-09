 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

D'Brickashaw Ferguson bids farewell to NFL

Published: Apr 09, 2016 at 04:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On Friday, we learned the surprising news that D'Brickashaw Ferguson was retiring.

On Saturday, the New York Jets' stalwart left tackle for the past decade said goodbye, thanking former teammates, coaches, owner Woody Johnson, fans and many others in a classy letter.

"I'm sure some of you might be pondering: Why now?" Ferguson wrote. "Well, my goal coming into this league was to become the best player I could be. I never wanted to define myself by the size of a potential contract, but rather by my ability to compete with the best that the game could offer. Though I was successful accomplishing that feat largely throughout my career, the difficulty in playing at such a high level began to increase."

The introspection of a player beginning the downward slope of a professional career is fascinating. Ferguson had the worst seasons of his pro career last year, allowing 59 total QB pressures, per Pro Football Focus, second most in the NFL among tackles.

Instead of battling Father Time, Ferguson, 32, decided to walk away while still productive. He cited his desire to pursue other goals as one reason he's retiring. NFL Media's Albert Breer noted Friday that the offensive tackle has some interests in becoming a general manager, so he might not totally be done with the NFL yet.

Players retiring "early" has created a heated social discussion about the future of the NFL. The truth remains that every player who retired this offseason has had his own, personal reasons.

Saturday Ferguson shared some of his:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns general manager Andrew Berry says QB Deshaun Watson will begin throwing in March

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is "making really good progress," but was hardly definitive about anything regarding the return of Nick Chubb. 
news

Vikings 'believe' Kirk Cousins wants to stay in Minnesota; trading Justin Jefferson never 'crossed' team's mind

The Minnesota Vikings' goal this offseason is to keep the Kirk Cousins-Justin Jefferson tandem in town for the long-term.
news

Raiders general manager Tom Telesco shuts down Davante Adams trade speculation: 'He's a Raider'

Speaking from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said that he was not entertaining any trade offers for Davante Adams, emphatically saying "He's a Raider."
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach says re-signing Chris Jones is 'at the top' of team's to-do list

Star Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is set to hit free agency next month. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach told reporters on Tuesday that Jones is the team's top offseason priority.
news

Broncos head coach Sean Payton: Decision on Russell Wilson's future coming 'within the next two weeks'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that he anticipates a decision on quarterback Russell Wilson coming "within the next two weeks."
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles would need offer that would 'help our organization significantly' to trade No. 1 overall pick

Bears general manager Ryan Poles discussed Justin Fields and a possible change at quarterback on Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine. He also outlined that if Chicago is to move on from the No. 1 pick for a second straight season, the cost would have to match that which the Panthers paid last year to the Bears.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen: Using franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley for second time not 'off the table'

Speaking Tuesday from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said that he was pleasantly surprised by the amount of cap space the team would have to work with to bring back pending free agent RB Saquon Barkley, also adding he wouldn't rule out using the franchise tag on him for a second straight season.
news

Patriots exec Eliot Wolf to have final say during 2024 NFL Draft, wants to model approach after Packers

New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf will have final say during the 2024 NFL Draft and plans to model his approach after what he did during his time with the Green Bay Packers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike Macdonald on Geno Smith, Drew Lock being part of Seahawks' future: 'That's a tough question'

After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll as a constant in Seattle, the Seahawks' fate is now in the hands of head coach Mike Macdonald, who doesn't have an answer at the moment about Geno Smith and Drew Lock's futures in the quarterback room.
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles: Re-signing Baker Mayfield 'extremely high priority'

Tampa has a plethora of impending free agents, but the priority it would seem, according to head coach Todd Bowles, is bringing back quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had the best season of his career in leading the Bucs to an NFC South title and a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Buccaneers releasing two-time Pro Bowl OLB Shaq Barrett

The Buccaneers are releasing two-time Pro Bowler Shaq Barrett, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.