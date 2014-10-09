D.A. files to have Adrian Peterson arrested again

Montgomery County prosecutors filed documents on Thursday to have Adrian Peterson arrested after the Vikings running back admitted to using drugs in violation of his bond conditions, according to court records obtained by NFL Media. Peterson is currently on the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission list.
Per court documents first obtained by KRIV-TV in Houston, Peterson admitted to a staffer that he "smoked a little weed" before taking a urine sample test on Wednesday. Peterson's confession propelled the Montgomery County District Attorney to ask the judge attached to the case to set aside the running back's $15,000 bond and arrest Peterson for a second time.
Per the station, the next steps in the case aren't likely to come until Friday morning when the judge in the Peterson case is scheduled to oversee a recusal hearing.
Peterson's trial date on a charge of reckless or negligent injury to a child has been tentatively set for Dec. 1. He was placed on the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission list in September and is required to remain away from all team activities while taking care of his legal proceedings.
NFL Media obtained a statement from Peterson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, through his spokesperson on Thursday:
"Rusty Hardin said the government's motion to revoke Mr. Peterson's bond can't be heard until it's decided whether Judge Case will be recused," Hardin's lawyer Mary Flood wrote. "The hearing on the recusal is not set for tomorrow, but will likely be next week. Mr. Hardin said the motion to revoke Mr. Peterson's bond will come up only when we know which judge will hear the case and then the defense will respond. In the meantime, Mr. Peterson remains free on bond."
Phil Grant, the first assistant district attorney for Montgomery County, confirmed that no action will be taken until there's a resolution on the motion seeking recusal of Judge Case, per The Associated Press.