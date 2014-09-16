Cynthia C. Hogan new VP of Public Policy and Government Affairs

Cynthia C. Hogan, former Deputy Assistant to the President and Counsel to the Vice President of the United States, has been named the NFL's Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs, the NFL announced Tuesday.
Hogan will develop and implement the league's public policy and legislative initiatives and work with NFL teams on local and state issues. She will be based in the NFL's Washington, D.C. office and will begin September 22. She will report to Paul Hicks, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs.
"We are pleased to welcome Cynthia to our leadership team," said Hicks. "Cynthia's broad experience on a wide-range of public policy issues will help advance our initiatives in Washington and around the country."
"The complex and compelling issues of interest to the NFL and the opportunity to help shape policy on those issues is a unique and exciting challenge," said Hogan. "I could not be more excited about joining the NFL team."
As part of the White House staff from 2009 to 2013, Hogan analyzed complex legal and policy issues before for Obama Administration, including health care, financial regulation, information technology, privacy and other civil liberties, criminal justice, and national security.
Hogan led numerous special projects, including the Obama Administration's effort to confirm Justice Sonia Sotomayor to the United States Supreme Court and also helped coordinate the Administration's gun violence proposals.
Prior to joining the White House, Hogan was Chief Counsel, Staff Director, and Counsel for Constitutional Law for the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary from 1991 to 1996.
From 1985-1991, Hogan was an associate at Williams & Connolly. Her practice focused on federal grand jury investigations and litigation. She also was law clerk to the Honorable Edward Cahn, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Hogan holds a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and is a graduate of Oberlin College. A native of Cincinnati, Hogan resides in Bethesda, Maryland with her husband and two children.