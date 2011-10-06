Cutler won't repeat past success against Detroit

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants

Stat: Manning has completed 40 of 57 attempts with five TD passes and no interceptions in his past two games vs. the Seahawks.

Analysis: Manning is one of the better QB starts of Week 5. Do not expect Seattle to generate much offense this week, putting the defense on the field for too long. Manning will dictate the flow of the game and you can expect a minimum of two TD throws. The Seahawks are respectable against the run, but they simply will not be able to handle the Giants receivers when it counts. Hakeem Nicks will give Marcus Trufant some fits, and Mario Manningham should bounce back, while Victor Cruz also contributes.