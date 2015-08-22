Cutler near perfect in Bears' win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jay Cutler led Chicago to three first-half field goals and Jimmy Clausen got the Bears in the end zone twice in the second half Saturday night, putting away a 23-11 win at Indianapolis.
Indy led 11-9 when Adam Vinatieri ended the first half with a 25-yard field goal. But Clausen's 12-yard TD pass to Joshua Bellamy gave the Bears the lead midway through the third quarter, and Jeremy Langford's tackle-breaking 2-yard run later in the quarter sealed it.
Andrew Luck was 5 of 9 for 71 yards and scored on a 5-yard run. But Indy's first-round draft pick, Phillip Dorsett, left in the third quarter with an injured right knee.
Cutler was 8 of 9 for 69 yards. Clausen finished 6 of 9 for 54 yards with one interception.
