Cutcliffe confident Manning can return to action in 2012

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 11:49 AM

David Cutcliffe, Peyton Manning's former offensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee and close family friend, vouched for the quarterback's health and ability as Manning attempts to return to play after missing all of last season.

Breer: Titans in on Peyton Party

Albert Breer writes that the Titans have suddenly gained significant momentum in the hunt for   Peyton Manning. More ...

Earlier in the month, NFL Network's Albert Breer confirmed that Manning appeared in a YouTube video in which he threw the ball during a workout at Duke University. Cutcliffe serves as Duke's head coach.

Having seen Manning throw several times in the last three months, Cutcliffe said Manning was "right on target" to return next season.

"It's incredible how much progress he's made in throwing the football," Cutcliffe told The Tennessean. "He's gotten his arm strength back and his accuracy is there. I'm not an NFL coach, of course, but I think I know what it takes to complete passes in the NFL and it's clear that Peyton can make all those throws."

Cutcliffe balked when asked for insight into Manning's thoughts on his next team.

"Peyton and I don't talk about things like that," Cutcliffe said. "I have too much respect for him as a person to ask what he's going to do. But I do know he loves Tennessee –- not just the school but the state."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts and onlookers present during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
news

P.J. Williams returning to Saints on one-year deal; New Orleans also adding DT Jaleel Johnson

P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
news

Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver ﻿DeVante Parker﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW