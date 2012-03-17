Cutcliffe beams over Peyton Manning's workout for Broncos

One day before Peyton Manningworked out for the Titans in Knoxville, Tenn., he dazzled the Broncos at Duke University in Durham, N.C.
The Titans' session unfolded in secret, but count Duke's football coach, David Cutcliffe -- who was Manning's offensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee -- among those still buzzing over the quarterback's workout for Denver's brass on Friday.
As part of an interview scheduled to air Saturday on "Total Access" (7 p.m. ET), Cutcliffe indicated to NFL Network's Stacey Dales that Manning looked very much like the Manning of old.
"He can make every throw that he's got to make," Cutcliffe said.
Cutcliffe has monitored Manning's release time dating back to December, and confirmed the former Colts star has matched his speed from before multiple neck surgeries.
"He never really ceases to amaze me, but he amazed me ... he's throwing the ball really well," Cutcliffe said, adding that while the quarterback has more work to do, he is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.
The coach, who has no idea where Manning will land, did not clarify how many passes were thrown for John Elway and Co. on Friday -- and said nothing about the Titans' session -- but one thing is clear: Whoever acquires Manning -- and it's down to the Broncos, Titans and San Francisco 49ers -- has Cutcliffe's stamp of approval.