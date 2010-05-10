Cushing should be stripped of all postseason awards

On the other hand, one can't help but wonder whether Belichick is losing some of his effectiveness as a leader. If, as Brady pointed out, Belichick really is the "best football coach of all time," wouldn't that be enough reason for every player on the team to listen to him? As a leader in his own right, Brady is supposed to speak up on such matters. But does Belichick really need him, or anyone else, to reinforce the importance of accepting his teaching and coaching?