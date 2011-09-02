Curtis' roster spot in jeopardy after Titans WR breaks left hand

Published: Sep 02, 2011 at 08:39 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kevin Curtis broke a bone in his left hand during the Tennessee Titans' final preseason game, and coach Mike Munchak said the severity of the injury will affect the veteran wide receiver's status as the team pares down its roster.

Curtis agreed to terms on a deal with Tennessee one week ago, and the seven-year veteran caught both passes thrown to him during [Thursday night's 32-9 win at New Orleans](09000d5d821ea705 - WR Curtis breaks bone in hand, status with Titans in doubt). He finished with 19 yards.

Munchak said Friday he's not sure of the timetable for Curtis' recovery or what needs to be done medically yet. The Titans have to trim the roster to 53 by Saturday afternoon.

