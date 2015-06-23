Around the NFL

Curtis Dvorak, man behind Jaxson De Ville, retires

Published: Jun 23, 2015 at 06:45 AM

Curtis Dvorak, who brought an undeniable peppiness and sense of purpose as the man behind Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jaxson De Ville, announced his retirement from the post on Tuesday. He is 39 years old.

For 19 seasons, Dvorak donned the costume and brought to life the banana-colored jungle cat with bulging cartoon eyes. His humorous signs, fearlessness of mascot convention and ability to ride a tiny motorcycle were beloved by Jaguars fans across the nation and in England, where Dvorak performed twice.

Citing his desire to move on to his next career, which Dvorak said involves a "TV, radio or internet thing near you," he informed the Jaguars of his plans to drop the fluffy ensemble a few weeks ago.

"It's impossible to put into words what the last 19 years with our team has meant to me and done for me professionally and, without a doubt, personally," Dvorak said in a lengthy statement released by the club. "I have had the privilege and honor to bring life to and raise Jaxson for almost two decades. This has been an incredibly fun, challenging and extremely rewarding journey. I've been asked often over the years, 'When do you think you'll retire?' My answer was usually either tomorrow or some other time. Well, the time has come."

Some of Dvorak's greatest moments involved him accidentally lighting himself on fire or taking a load of paint balls to his Jaguar chest after losing a bet to another mascot. He also beat up a Tim Tebow impostor on the field at legendary Wembley Stadium and started a miniature Twitter feud with Mike Florio, the editor of NBC's Pro Football Talk.

"I take with me so many great memories from performing at over 200 games, more than 7,000-plus events and some unreal, pinch-yourself moments that never once made this feel like work," he said. "I will forever be grateful to the hundreds of staff, coaches, players and cheerleaders I've had the privilege to work with. Your love, support and yes, at times, tolerance are appreciated more than you know."

The Jaguars have yet to announce a formal succession plan, but Around The NFL will have the latest if and when news breaks.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the Bills' QB situation, the Odell Beckham Jr. drama and unveils the Superstar Club. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mr. Irrelevant: 49ers select Iowa St. QB Brock Purdy to end 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Brock Purdy as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

news

Steelers select Michigan State TE Connor Heyward, Cam Heyward's brother, in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Steelers selected tight end Connor Heyward with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Michigan State product is the younger brother of Pittsburgh star Cam Heyward.

news

Bills select San Diego St. punter Matt Araiza in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is going from the sunny skies of Southern California to the wintery winds of Buffalo, as the Bills selected him with the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

news

Rams acquiring CB Troy Hill from Browns in trade

The Browns traded cornerback Troy Hill back to the Rams in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

news

Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Williams in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected CB Joshua Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas with the 135th overall pick. Williams was the first HBCU product taken in the draft.

news

Commanders select North Carolina QB Sam Howell to begin fifth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington spent the 145th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots select Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Browns select kicker Cade York in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The first kicker is off the board and headed to a team that sorely needs him. The Cleveland Browns selected LSU kicker Cade York with the 124th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Ravens select Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens picked Penn State punter Jordan Stout with pick No. 130 overall in the fourth round on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Buccaneers select Washington TE Cade Otton with first pick of fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Cade Otton, out of Washington, with the No. 106 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers fielded Deebo Samuel trade offers, but 'nothing was even remotely close'

A week after reports of Deebo Samuel's trade request from the 49ers surfaced, coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the matter for the first time following the conclusion of the draft's third round on Friday.

news

Giants GM Schoen quells Kadarius Toney trade rumors following second-round selection of slot receiver

Following the selection of a slot receiver on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Giants GM Joe Schoen addressed the trade rumors of last year's first-round wideout, Kadarius Toney.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW