Current, former players suggest doing away with football helmets

One of the heightened worries as part of concussion awareness is keeping players from using their helmet as a weapon. The NFL has tried to crack down on that style of play through fines and suspensions.
But former wide receiver Hines Ward and Patriots safety Nate Ebner said the answer to keeping players from abusing their helmets is do away with helmets. The Boston Globe examined the debate over removing helmets from pro football in order make the game safer.
Even respected concussion specialist Dr. Robert Cantu said the idea has merits. But Cantu added the merits don't outweigh the increased risks.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor