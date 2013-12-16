 Skip to main content
Advertising

Current, former players suggest doing away with football helmets

Published: Dec 16, 2013 at 03:58 AM

One of the heightened worries as part of concussion awareness is keeping players from using their helmet as a weapon. The NFL has tried to crack down on that style of play through fines and suspensions.

But former wide receiver Hines Ward and Patriots safety Nate Ebner said the answer to keeping players from abusing their helmets is do away with helmets. The Boston Globe examined the debate over removing helmets from pro football in order make the game safer.

Even respected concussion specialist Dr. Robert Cantu said the idea has merits. But Cantu added the merits don't outweigh the increased risks.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants TE Darren Waller still hasn't 'made a decision yet' on playing in 2024

A month has passed since Darren Waller said he would decide on retirement soon, and the Giants tight end remains up in the air.
news

Aaron Donald believes Rams WR Puka Nacua can go on to do things that have 'never been done' in NFL

After seeing Puka Nacua's rookie year up close and personal, retired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently sang the wideout's praises, claiming he can go on accomplish things that have never been seen before at his position.
news

LB Kyle Van Noy: Re-signing with Ravens was 'matter of when' rather than 'if'

Coming off one of his finest statistical seasons a decade into his NFL career, linebacker Kyle Van Noy rejoined Baltimore this week on a two-year deal, intent to make an impact as a mentor and former Super Bowl champion.
news

Texans make offseason history with acquisitions of Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon

Houston made offseason history with the acquisitions of pass rusher Danielle Hunter, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. The Texans have become the first team in history to add players who respectively had 10-plus sacks, 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus rushing yards, per NFL Research.