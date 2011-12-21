Cundiff injury prompts Ravens to bring back kicker Graham

Published: Dec 21, 2011 at 05:39 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens looked to the past Wednesday to address an ongoing problem with their kicking game, signing Shayne Graham as a possible replacement for the injured Billy Cundiff.

Cundiff has a sore left calf and has struggled this month. He missed a 36-yard field goal Sunday night in a 34-14 loss to San Diego and had connected on two of five attempts in December.

That prompted the Ravens to add Graham, who worked out with Baltimore last week. He has played for six teams, most recently the Miami Dolphins earlier this season. The 34-year-old was cut during training camp by the Ravens last summer.

"The positive thing about bringing Shayne (in) is that we know him and he knows us," special teams coach Jerry Rosburg said. "He's obviously an NFL-caliber kicker. We knew that when he was here and he's proven that since he's been gone."

Cundiff was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2010 but has missed nine field goals this year and is 1 for 6 beyond 50 yards. Baltimore is chasing the AFC North title, so Graham could be pressed into action Saturday against Cleveland.

Cundiff remains on the 53-man roster. Baltimore placed linebacker Chavis Williams (foot) on injured reserve to make room for Graham, an 11-year veteran.

"It's nice to actually come into this locker room," Graham said. "A lot of these guys were in camp when I was here a couple of years ago. A lot of the guys are familiar with me."

Cundiff did not practice Wednesday and Graham kicked well, but there are still no guarantees Graham will get the call against the Browns.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

