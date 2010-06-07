Culpepper reunites with former NFL coach Green on UFL team

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Quarterback Daunte Culpepper is still playing professional football, albeit in the United Football League.
Culpepper, who made five starts and appeared in eight games last season for the Detroit Lions, signed with the Sacramento Mountain Lions on Monday. He will be reunited with former Minnesota Vikings coach Dennis Green, who is the Mountain Lions' coach.
Culpepper, 33, said he wants to continue playing, adding that the UFL opportunity was something he couldn't resist.
Culpepper has passed for 24,153 yards and 149 touchdowns with the Vikings, Lions, Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders.
The Mountain Lions will begin minicamp Thursday -- in a high school stadium -- and Culpepper is expected to be in uniform.
