Culpepper, McCown face last test for QB gig

Published: Aug 29, 2007 at 12:29 PM

SEATTLE -- Maybe he's just fortunate, but Mike Holmgren has never faced the situation in front of first-year Oakland coach Lane Kiffin.

In his long career, from being an assistant in San Francisco to his head coaching days in Green Bay and Seattle, Holmgren has always gone into the final preseason game set on his starting quarterback.

Lucky?

"I prefer fine coaching," Holmgren cracked.

The quarterback debate is at the forefront for Kiffin, who will use Thursday night's preseason finale between the Raiders and Seahawks as the final test for who will get the starting nod when Oakland opens the regular season against Detroit on Sept. 9.

The competition that began with three QBs -- all who had starting experience in the NFL -- is now down to Josh McCown and Daunte Culpepper. Kiffin said Tuesday that Andrew Walter, who started eight games last season for the Raiders, would be the No. 3 quarterback.

"We're both still relatively new to this thing, as is everybody, for that matter, but at the same time, I just go out and work," McCown said of him and Culpepper. "I don't put any chips on my shoulder or make myself get going like I am the underdog."

McCown will get the start against the Seahawks, with Culpepper getting about an equal number of snaps, although Kiffin didn't say how long either will play. Other than the quarterback position, Kiffin intends on pulling most of his starters after the first series or two.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What we learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
news

Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together. The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
news

Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Fans to be required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend Saints games

The city of New Orleans will require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours in order to attend Saints home games at Caesars Superdome.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW