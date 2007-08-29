Culpepper, McCown face last test for QB gig

SEATTLE -- Maybe he's just fortunate, but Mike Holmgren has never faced the situation in front of first-year Oakland coach Lane Kiffin.
In his long career, from being an assistant in San Francisco to his head coaching days in Green Bay and Seattle, Holmgren has always gone into the final preseason game set on his starting quarterback.
Lucky?
"I prefer fine coaching," Holmgren cracked.
The competition that began with three QBs -- all who had starting experience in the NFL -- is now down to Josh McCown and Daunte Culpepper. Kiffin said Tuesday that Andrew Walter, who started eight games last season for the Raiders, would be the No. 3 quarterback.
"We're both still relatively new to this thing, as is everybody, for that matter, but at the same time, I just go out and work," McCown said of him and Culpepper. "I don't put any chips on my shoulder or make myself get going like I am the underdog."
McCown will get the start against the Seahawks, with Culpepper getting about an equal number of snaps, although Kiffin didn't say how long either will play. Other than the quarterback position, Kiffin intends on pulling most of his starters after the first series or two.