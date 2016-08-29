Around the NFL

Cullen Jenkins signs one-year deal with Redskins

Published: Aug 29, 2016 at 05:45 AM
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Cullen Jenkins is staying in the NFC East.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the free-agent defensive lineman has signed a one-year deal with the Redskins, per a source informed of the deal. The Redskins later confirmed the move.

Washington inked the 35-year-old lineman after a successful Monday morning workout. Jenkins spent the past three seasons with the New York Giants after two campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to that, he started 66 games for the Green Bay Packers from 2004 to 2010.

It's a depth signing for the 'Skins, who plan to roll out a D-line led by Chris Baker, Kedric Golston and Ricky Jean-Francois. It wouldn't be shocking to see the club dump Jenkins if younger talent becomes available in the oncoming flood of league-wide cuts.

