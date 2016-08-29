Cullen Jenkins signs one-year deal with Redskins

Washington inked the 35-year-old lineman after a successful Monday morning workout. Jenkins spent the past three seasons with the New York Giants after two campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to that, he started 66 games for the Green Bay Packers from 2004 to 2010.
It's a depth signing for the 'Skins, who plan to roll out a D-line led by Chris Baker, Kedric Golston and Ricky Jean-Francois. It wouldn't be shocking to see the club dump Jenkins if younger talent becomes available in the oncoming flood of league-wide cuts.