Croyle, Beck join long list of NFL starting QBs

Published: Nov 14, 2007 at 04:43 AM

When Brodie Croyle of the Kansas City Chiefs and John Beck of the Miami Dolphins line up under center this week, the number of different starting quarterbacks in the NFL this season will rise to 52.

Last year, 50 different quarterbacks started games.

The Chiefs will become the 17th team to use a second quarterback, while the Dolphins will become the third team to use a third quarterback. That number does not include the Falcons, who opened the season with Joey Harrington as the starter after Michael Vick was suspended and also have used Byron Leftwich as the starter.

The impact of having an unsettled situation at quarterback is pretty clear. Teams that have used only one starting quarterback this season are a combined 90-54 (.625), while teams that have used more than one starter are a combined 52-92 (.361).

Those numbers kind of makes you appreciate this list a little bit more:

