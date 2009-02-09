Crowned champs again, Steelers say fame is fleeting in 'year-to-year' NFL

"Dynasty is such a hard word in this day and age," Warner said. "Because I think, when you think of dynasty, you think of dominance over everybody else. Maybe dynasty in games won or titles won (applies to the Steelers), but I think there's just great parity around this league. You come into the playoffs this year, and I don't think anybody had any idea who was going to be in that final game. There were so many people that could be there.