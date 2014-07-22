Crowded backfields to monitor during training camp

A fully healthy Spiller in 2014 will look to redeem himself after a lackluster year and should lead the Bills' RBBC as long as he can hold up. Jackson, who arrived to training camp in style, has been through a number of injuries of his own and this is the final year on his contract with the Bills. If he can't endure the rigors of another full season at age-33, Brown may have to step in to carry some of the load. There might be more pressue on the Bills' backfield to perform this season than any other team, as second-year quarterback EJ Manuel will rely on his rushers to help open up the passing game.