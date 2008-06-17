Cross resigns as Jets president, team makes front office moves

Published: Jun 17, 2008 at 08:48 AM

NEW YORK -- Jay Cross resigned as president of the New York Jets on Tuesday after eight years with the team to accept a position as president of Related Hudson Yards.

The Jets also named Mike Tannenbaum executive vice president-general manager, Matt Higgins executive vice president of business operations and Thad Sheely executive vice president of stadium development and finance. All three will report directly to Jets chairman and CEO Woody Johnson.

Cross replaced Steve Gutman as team president in 2001, and his top priority was helping the Jets create a new stadium. After a plan to build a stadium on Manhattan's West Side fell through, the Jets agreed with the Giants on a co-ownership deal to create a $1.3 billion, 82,500-seat stadium that's scheduled to open in 2010.

The new facility is being built adjacent to Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. As part of the deal, the Jets are moving their training facilities from Hempstead to Florham Park, N.J., sometime after training camp.

"I appreciate all of Jay's contributions for the past eight years, particularly his efforts to build a new stadium for the New York Jets and a new home in Florham Park," Johnson said.

Tannenbaum, in his 12th season with the Jets and the GM since 2006, will continue to manage all football operations.

Higgins will oversee all elements of the team's business operations. Sheely is responsible for the team finances, all matters related to the construction of the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and the new stadium, as well as information technology, ticketing operations and the analysis of new business ventures.

Last week, the Jets named Scott Cohen assistant general manager, Joey Clinkscales as vice president of college scouting and Terry Bradway as senior personnel executive.

