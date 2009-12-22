Criticism, job-status speculation and blowout loss hit Redskins' Zorn

Published: Dec 22, 2009 at 11:46 AM

It was one of the most embarrassing losses in franchise history, and it will always be remembered for the most embarrassing play ever run by the Washington Redskins.

If there was even a slim chance that Jim Zorn could return as the Redskins' coach next season, the 45-12 loss to the New York Giants on Monday night squashed it altogether.

For more on the Washington Redskins, check out the latest from our bloggers.

»  Blog Blitz: Redskins

As defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth put it: "We need somebody to lead us in the right direction."

Zorn went through a standard day-after routine Tuesday, reviewing the film and meeting with the media.

What Zorn apparently didn't do was walk down the hall to ask Redskins owner Dan Snyder or new general manager Bruce Allen about a member of his own staff being interviewed for his job. Nor did it seem much of a priority for Zorn to speak to Haynesworth, whose comments after the game were the most candid to date from a player about the coaching staff's leadership.

"I don't even know all that's going on, on the side," Zorn said. "I try not to be the investigative reporter. I try to be the head football coach and be open with our staff and players about the important things that are going on. There's so many things out there. I don't know what's true and what's not."

Zorn might be the only one claiming not to keep track. Last week's hiring of Allen is seen as a precursor to the hiring of a new head coach -- Mike Shanahan remains the overwhelming favorite -- but the Redskins have to interview at least one minority candidate to comply with NFL rules when making such a move.

After Monday's game, secondary coach Jerry Gray -- an African-American -- refused to directly address reports that he has spoken with management about the job. League sources told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora last week that Gray recently went to Snyder's house to talk about the position.

"To me, I think you've got to be professional about it because I think everybody is interviewing -- players and coaches," Gray said. "Everybody is interviewing for Bruce. We've got to make sure that if you're going to be here, you've got to do your best. If you're not, then this is up to him to evaluate you."

Meanwhile, Haynesworth said plenty. He believes the talent isn't to blame for the 4-10 record but rather leadership because "we're just all going in different directions."

Haynesworth also said he missed the freedom to rush the quarterback that he had with the Tennessee Titans. Asked if he was glad he signed with the Redskins, the player with the $100 million contact said "Um," shrugged his shoulders and paused.

"Yeah," he said. "I mean, yeah, I like the guys here and stuff, and Dan's been great and everything. Putting in this season right now makes it hard to say, 'Wow, I really appreciate being here.' But I know this is a great organization, and we can always bounce back from it."

Asked to address Haynesworth's comments about leadership, Zorn attributed them to the emotions felt after a tough loss.

"After the emotions calm down, I would think that he could clarify that more," Zorn said. "I wouldn't want to speculate on what that meant. I'll talk to him, but I don't think I have to have some kind of special meeting over those comments."

The Redskins' improved play over a five-week span has given some credence to the notion that Zorn might be deserving of a third year as coach, but Monday night's game against an NFC East rival wasn't remotely competitive. This wasn't a hopeless cause against a monster team -- like the 52-7 drubbing by the New England Patriots in 2007. This was a half-hearted effort against a team that had lost six of its previous eight games.

"They were a football team that was better than we were yesterday, I will say that," Zorn said. "It was very hard to deal with as I watched the video."

The lowlight was a fake field goal attempted by the Redskins just before halftime. It was a high school play known by many names -- "swinging gate," "wash bucket," "picket fence" -- in which most of the players line up near the sideline. The Giants called timeout when they saw the formation, but Zorn decided to run the play anyway.

The Giants weren't fooled at all. Punter Hunter Smith took the shotgun snap and, with no blockers in front of him, was immediately in trouble as several Giants blitzed him. Smith heaved the ball downfield in desperation and had his pass intercepted.

Zorn knows this was one time he didn't make the right call.

"Looking at it, I would have kicked the field goal," the coach said. "But it didn't happen."

Notes: DE Andre Carter suffered a biceps tendon tear in the game. He had an MRI on Tuesday, but Zorn said Carter will play this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. ... Zorn said RT Stephon Heyer, who left the game with a knee injury, is questionable for the Cowboys game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies at 77

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced ex-Falcons great Claude Humphrey passed away on the night of Friday, Dec. 3.
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
news

Aidan Hutchinson emerging as potential No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft; scouts love Lincoln Riley-USC union

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson is emerging as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, the Dolphins' youth movement, the Bills' daunting challenge and a seismic college coaching hire for the scouting community.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW