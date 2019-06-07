Criminal case against Tyreek Hill no longer active

The criminal investigation into Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill stemming from a child abuse probe is no longer active, according to the local district attorney.
"This is not an active investigation, which is the same status of the case during my press conference," a spokesperson for the Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney's Office said in a statement to NFL.com. "As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we will then reevaluate the case."
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe also noted in an email to The Kansas City Star that statements made in April, that he believed the 3-year-old son of Hill and fiancée Crystal Espinal had been hurt, but couldn't prove who did what, "still hold true."
After Howe's comments in April, audio was released by KCTV5 of Hill and his fiancée discussing injuries suffered by their son. The release of the audio came on the first night of the 2019 NFL Draft and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach later announced that Hill would no longer be allowed to participate in team activities for "the foreseeable future," while the team gathered more information for evaluation.
Hill's attorney, Trey Pettlon, told The K.C. Star on Friday that the investigation has been closed for "some time."
"It's my understanding the criminal investigation has been closed for quite some time now and obviously there's been some misinformation about that, but it is closed," Pettlon said.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that while there are "no signs" that Hill will participate in next week's three-day minicamp, he could rejoin the team before training camp in July.
"Barring any further developments, there is every reason to believe that Tyreek Hill will be back with the Chiefs before training camp begins late next month," Pelissero said. "Now of course the NFL could intervene here, they could apply the Commissioner's Exempt List to Hill while their investigation continues."
Hill's case with the Kansas Department for Children and Families also remains on-going, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in May that the league would wait until the conclusion of law enforcement investigations before weighing in on the matter. Per the NFL's personal-conduct policy, Hill can be subject to a suspension regardless of if he is charged with a crime.