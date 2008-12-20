Crews implode Colts' former home, RCA Dome, early Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS -- In less than half a minute, the former home of the Indianapolis Colts was reduced to a pile of rubble.
A demolition crew imploded the RCA Dome on Saturday, setting off 875 charges that brought down the 24-year-old facility's upper floors in about 25 seconds. The dome's fabric roof was deflated in September.
"Everything looks really good," said Mark Loizeaux, president of Controlled Demolition Inc., after the stadium was brought down. "I'm actually surprised the debris is as low as it is."
The debris will be further broken up and hauled to a local disposal site, said David Sease, a spokesman for the Indiana Stadium and Convention Building Authority. The concrete then will be processed and will likely end up as part of roads.
The stadium was originally named the Hoosier Dome and stood on the city's skyline since the Colts moved to Indianapolis in 1984. It had become the NFL's smallest stadium.
The Colts moved into the new Lucas Oil Stadium this season. The site of the old dome will be used as part of an expanded convention center.
