Crennel likely to remain Chiefs' DC; no OC hire imminent

Published: Jan 28, 2012 at 06:41 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs' promotion of Romeo Crennel to head coach is unlikely to leave the team with a vacancy at defensive coordinator.

Crennel intends to hold onto the role next season.

The balance between the two jobs was a challenge Crennel faced at the end of the regular season, after he was named the Chiefs' interim coach for the last three games. Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli said it would be up to Crennel to decide whether or not he wants to bring in a coordinator or hold on to the play-calling duties.

"I'm not sure if he stated it publicly, but I get the sense Romeo wants to be the coordinator on defense," Pioli said on Sirius XM NFL Radio, according to FOX Sports. "I don't know if he's made the absolute final decision, but I'm pretty sure that's the way he wants to go."

The Chiefs also have a vacancy at offensive coordinator, but Crennel said he might wait until after Super Bowl XLVI to fill that position and the rest of his offensive staff.

"It could be a week; it could be two weeks," Crennel told the Kansas City Star. "We're still trying to work through all of that. We're going to investigate all avenues. In the next couple of weeks, we should know the direction we're going."

