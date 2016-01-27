Around the NFL

Creed's Scott Stapp: I'm fired, pumped up for Panthers

Published: Jan 27, 2016 at 04:06 AM

CreedBombing has legs.

We shared with you last week the art of the CreedBomb, a new tradition within the Carolina Panthers universe in which a player -- typically linebacker Ben Jacobs or tight end Greg Olsen but now including Josh Norman and others -- will take a lyric from a popular single from the band Creed and bellow it into the face of a teammate, direct eye contact during the exercise forever a necessity.

It was perhaps inevitable that CreedBombing would get back to Mr. Creed himself, Scott Stapp. The band's lead singer -- now a solo act -- was reached during a tour stop in Buffalo and, not surprisingly, he embraces his old band's pop culture reprieve.

"I've been cheering for these guys so hard," Stapp told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. "I had to move my tour bus like five different places so I could get reception and watch (the NFC Championship Game) the other night. I'm so fired up and pumped up for these guys. They are my team right now."

In case our description didn't do the phenomenon justice, here's footage from the Observer of Jacobs Creedbombing a Panther teammate on Wednesday. Notice the steady gaze and the deep Stappian grumble.

Jacobs, primarily a special teamer, is fast closing in on his own riser at Media Night next week in San Francisco. Stapp, meanwhile, wants to capitalize on the moment. The singer hopes to meet with the team and even shoot a video. This possibility would wipe the "Super Bowl Shuffle" off the map for good.

"I just started dying laughing," Stapp said when he first learned about Creedbombing. "And then the next thing you know, my band is doing it to me out on tour. And I saw the humor in it and saw how funny it was. I think it's awesome."

Yep, folks that is some MetaCreedBombing. And it is awesome.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Cardinals' win over Saints on Thursday

The Cardinals scored 22 straight points to turn an eight-point first-half deficit into a 14-point first-half lead en route to a big win over the Saints on Thursday night.

news

Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers in exchange for host of draft picks

The Carolina Panthers are running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen could wait to return to action post Week 8 bye

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen told NFL Network's Bridget Condon on Thursday that he is closer to returning and could see the field as early as Sunday, but his status for Week 7 remains up in the air.

news

Frustrated Jets WR Eljiah Moore asks for trade; team has no plans to deal him

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who is frustrated with his usage and role with the team, has asked for a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he'll start vs. Lions: 'I'm thankful that I'm healthy'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters on Thursday that he's starting Sunday against the Lions.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets believe Quinnen Williams is destined for All-Pro honor after fast start to 2022 season

Don't look now, but the Jets are 4-2 and their young cast of playmakers is collectively breaking out. At the front of that group is Quinnen Williams, a former first-round pick who has picked the perfect time to elevate his performance.

news

Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey on Tom Brady's sideline outburst: 'That's football'

Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey on Wednesday addressed Tom Brady's much-publicized sideline outburst during last Sunday's loss the the Steelers.

news

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke 'more comfortable' as he prepares to make return as starter

Now that Carson Wentz is out due to a fractured finger, backup Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke is back in the driver's seat, starting this Sunday against the Packers.

news

Cardinals great Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 100

Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 100. Grant Gordon chronicles the versatile Cardinals star whom Jim Thorpe called the "greatest football player I have ever seen."

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey trying to tune out trade talk

Could the Panthers trade franchise star Christian McCaffrey? With reporters regarding his status swirling, McCaffrey told reporters on Wednesday that he's doing his best to ignore the talk.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE