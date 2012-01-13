Crabtree, Umenyiora among X-Factors in divisional round

Brian Cushing, Houston Texans, LB: The Ravens are at their best when Ray Rice is the primary option, so stopping the run is the Texans' top priority. Cushing, who led the team in tackles, is an integral part of the plan with his ability to run and chase from his inside linebacker spot. He must attack Rice in the hole and limit his opportunity to find cutback lanes against the Texans' swarming defense. Cushing must also crowd Rice in the passing game to prevent the Ravens from finding their top option on screens and checkdowns. If the Texans can limit Rice's touches and force the Ravens to rely on Joe Flacco's right arm, Houston could spring a surprising upset on the road.