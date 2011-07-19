Crabtree must add consistency to his game for 49ers to rise

Despite the rocky start to his NFL career, Crabtree has the potential to anchor a passing game. He naturally tracks and adjusts to the ball, and his leaping ability allows him to go after the ball at the highest point. Crabtree is a fluid route runner with a keen sense of timing. He understands how to set up defenders with various releases and fakes, working hard to get open. He is a strong runner after the catch, with the strength and power to break arm tackles in the open field. Although he isn't regarded as a blazer, he shows special skills with the ball in his hands.