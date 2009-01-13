Crabtree applying for inclusion to the 2009 NFL Draft

PLANO, Texas -- Michael Crabtree, honored as the nation's top receiver each of his two seasons at Texas Tech, says he will apply to the NFL for inclusion to enter the 2009 NFL Draft.
Crabtree announced his decision at a news conference Tuesday.
Although he played only two seasons, Crabtree redshirted prior to his freshman year. That makes him three years removed from high school and eligible for the draft.
Crabtree caught 231 passes for 3,127 yards and 41 touchdowns over his two seasons, setting all sorts of school and national records. He received the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver as a freshman and a sophomore, and was named All-American both years.
He was fifth in voting for the Heisman Trophy this past season.
