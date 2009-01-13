Crabtree applying for inclusion to the 2009 NFL Draft

Published: Jan 13, 2009 at 07:14 AM

PLANO, Texas -- Michael Crabtree, honored as the nation's top receiver each of his two seasons at Texas Tech, says he will apply to the NFL for inclusion to enter the 2009 NFL Draft.

Mayock's rankings

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock rates the QB who passed the ball to Crabtree, Texas Tech's Graham Harrell, as one of the nation's best senior signal callers. More ...

Crabtree announced his decision at a news conference Tuesday.

Although he played only two seasons, Crabtree redshirted prior to his freshman year. That makes him three years removed from high school and eligible for the draft.

Crabtree caught 231 passes for 3,127 yards and 41 touchdowns over his two seasons, setting all sorts of school and national records. He received the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver as a freshman and a sophomore, and was named All-American both years.

He was fifth in voting for the Heisman Trophy this past season.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick wins 325th career game (including playoffs), passing George Halas for second all time

Bill Belichick made history against New York on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach by virtue of the New England Patriots' 22-17 win over the Jets to move into sole possession of second place all time, surpassing Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas in the process.

news

Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023

The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in the Motor City with a statue at Ford Field in 2023.

news

Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants

Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) are both active against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE