Crabtree a no-show as 49ers open first camp under Singletary

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Michael Crabtree was a no-show at San Francisco 49ers training camp Saturday.
The Niners kicked off their first camp under coach Mike Singletary without their top draft pick, the star receiver from Texas Tech. The team said Crabtree had yet to sign and Singletary gave no hints after the opening workout as to when he might see Crabtree in uniform.
Signing status of top picks
First-round draft picks are starting to sign and get into training camp, but not every selection has a deal. Keep track as teams sign their top choices. **The list ...**
San Francisco general manager Scot McCloughan raised both hands up in the air as if to say he had no guess, either.
"Nothing new," McCloughan said.
"That's one of those things, whoever's out here, that's who I'm going to be focused on right now," Singletary said after a two-hour opening session. "When that happens, I'm excited about it, but I'm not looking back wondering when it's going to happen. I haven't asked anybody anything. These guys out here, we've got to make sure we're ready.
"The most important thing that I can do is make sure this team understands that one guy coming is not going to make the whole picture different. We need to make sure we're getting better each day. I'm excited that we have him. I know we want to have him and when the timing's right he'll be here."
Singletary said earlier in the week he wouldn't be surprised if Crabtree hadn't agreed to a contract by the first day. The rest of the rookies reported to the training complex Tuesday.
The record-setting receiver was the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft after he unexpectedly slipped several spots. He's listed and wearing No. 15 on the roster being handed out on a day when practice was open to the public.
Crabtree, who turns 22 next month, also missed the 49ers' offseason minicamps and their organized team activities while recovering from a foot injury, but was a regular presence at team headquarters for rehabilitation and strengthening workouts.
Crabtree will be part of one of the Niners' most talented and deep receiving corps in the last decade -- and he's the biggest addition to the 49ers' receiving corps since Terrell Owens left after the 2003 season.
Two phone messages and an e-mail from The Associated Press to Crabtree's agent, Eugene Parker, went unreturned.
Crabtree caught 97 passes for 1,165 yards and 19 touchdowns last year during his sophomore season at Texas Tech. He finished his collegiate career with 231 receptions, 3,127 yards and 41 TDs.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press