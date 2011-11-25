 Skip to main content
Advertising

Cox becomes 17th Jaguars player placed on IR this season

Published: Nov 25, 2011 at 04:29 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed cornerback Derek Cox on injured reserve with a knee injury, the third defensive starter lost in the last two weeks.

The Jaguars made the move Friday, three days after linebacker Clint Session was placed on IR following a second concussion this season. The team also lost cornerback Rashean Mathis to a season-ending knee injury nearly two weeks ago.

The team signed quarterback Dan LeFevour off Indianapolis' practice squad to take Cox's roster spot.

Cox, who has 16 tackles and 10 passes defended this season, is the 17th player the Jaguars (3-7) have placed on IR this season.

Making matters worse for Jacksonville, which hosts Houston on Sunday, is both defensive linemen Terrance Knighton and Matt Roth have been ruled out. Aaron Kampman is questionable.

For a complete breakdown of all injuries around the league, visit NFL.com's injury page.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL Fantasy cheat sheet + Caleb Williams predictions

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio and LaQuan Jones answer listeners' questions during the NFL Fantasy cheat sheet live stream. 
news

Third man charged with murder in Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

A third man was charged with second-degree murder Thursday in connection with the shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally that killed a woman and injured nearly two dozen others.
news

New Jets OT Tyron Smith believes team has 'all the pieces' to 'go all the way'

Eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith explains his decision to sign with the Jets, saying the team New York has built in recent seasons is one that "could go all the way" to the Super Bowl.
news

NFL EVP Troy Vincent reiterates hip-drop tackle is 'something we want to get out of the game'

During a conference call ahead of the Annual League Meeting -- in which owners will vote on 10 proposed changes -- NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent reiterated the importance of a player safety-focused change, again stressing the hip-drop tackle is "something we want to get out of the game."