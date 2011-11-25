Cox becomes 17th Jaguars player placed on IR this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed cornerback Derek Cox on injured reserve with a knee injury, the third defensive starter lost in the last two weeks.
The Jaguars made the move Friday, three days after linebacker Clint Session was placed on IR following a second concussion this season. The team also lost cornerback Rashean Mathis to a season-ending knee injury nearly two weeks ago.
The team signed quarterback Dan LeFevour off Indianapolis' practice squad to take Cox's roster spot.
Cox, who has 16 tackles and 10 passes defended this season, is the 17th player the Jaguars (3-7) have placed on IR this season.
Making matters worse for Jacksonville, which hosts Houston on Sunday, is both defensive linemen Terrance Knighton and Matt Roth have been ruled out. Aaron Kampman is questionable.
