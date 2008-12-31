Cowher withdraws from consideration for Jets coaching job

Published: Dec 31, 2008 at 09:37 AM

NEW YORK -- Bill Cowher is out of the running for the New York Jets' vacant head coaching job.

The team planned to sit down soon with the former Super Bowl-winning coach, and Cowher had expressed interest in the job, a person familiar with the search said earlier Tuesday. But the negotiations never advanced to scheduling a formal meeting.

Total Access: Favre's future

NFL Network's Adam Schefter and Michael Lombardi examine the future of Brett Favre and his chances of returning to the Jets for the 2009 season. Watch ...

"After reaching out to Coach Cowher's representatives, we were informed tonight that he is not a candidate for the position," Jets spokesman Bruce Speight said Tuesday night.

Material items such as structure, money and length of contract were never discussed, according to a person familiar with the conversations, who requested anonymity because the individual was not authorized to discuss the search.

The Jets, who fired Eric Mangini on Monday, will now turn their attention to other candidates. The lengthy list includes New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who'll meet with the team Saturday, according to another person familiar with the coaching search.

New York is also expected to interview a pair of in-house candidates: offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who also served as assistant head coach under Mangini. Mike Shanahan, fired by Denver on Tuesday night, could also be a potential candidate.

Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Holmgren, Jim Fassel and Bill Parcells, names mentioned in various reports, aren't believed to be on the Jets' immediate radar.

Jets owner Woody Johnson made it clear that he prefers to keep football, business and coaching duties separate, so a candidate wanting complete control would be less likely to be hired. Any coach the Jets hire would have to fit into that structure.

Cowher, believed to have been the Jets' top candidate, had not given the Jets the impression he must have total control of personnel, according to the person familiar with the search. Still, Cowher took his name out of the running without a formal sit-down.

Cowher has worked as a studio analyst for CBS since resigning as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach after the 2006 season. He was also a candidate for the vacant Cleveland job, but told owner Randy Lerner that he has no intention of returning to coaching in 2009 and, as with the Jets, asked to be taken off the list of possible candidates.

The 51-year-old Cowher was 161-99-1 in 15 seasons with the Steelers, including a Super Bowl victory in 2006.

Spagnuolo has become a popular candidate given the Giants' success on defense the last two seasons. The 49-year-old defensive coordinator has been mentioned in connection with the vacant Detroit and Cleveland jobs, as well as the Jets.

Spagnuolo was hired by the Giants in January 2007 after working eight years under Jim Johnson with the Philadelphia Eagles' defense. Spagnuolo was considered for the Washington Redskins job after the Giants upset the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl last season, but he chose to remain with New York.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) activated from injured reserve

Bradley Chubb is back. Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

Steelers CB Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp passes away at 75

Curley Culp, a Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle who revolutionized his position and became the standard for interior defensive linemen for years to come, passed away Saturday at the age of 75. A multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, Culp played 14 seasons and was an integral part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl IV win during the 1970 season.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December

A.J. Brown's chest injury will keep him out a while. The Titans placed their top wideout on injured reserve Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next three games. Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't considered season-ending and he should be back in December.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW