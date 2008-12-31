Cowher withdraws from consideration for Jets coaching job

The team planned to sit down soon with the former Super Bowl-winning coach, and Cowher had expressed interest in the job, a person familiar with the search said earlier Tuesday. But the negotiations never advanced to scheduling a formal meeting.
Total Access: Favre's future
"After reaching out to Coach Cowher's representatives, we were informed tonight that he is not a candidate for the position," Jets spokesman Bruce Speight said Tuesday night.
Material items such as structure, money and length of contract were never discussed, according to a person familiar with the conversations, who requested anonymity because the individual was not authorized to discuss the search.
The Jets, who fired Eric Mangini on Monday, will now turn their attention to other candidates. The lengthy list includes New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who'll meet with the team Saturday, according to another person familiar with the coaching search.
New York is also expected to interview a pair of in-house candidates: offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who also served as assistant head coach under Mangini. Mike Shanahan, fired by Denver on Tuesday night, could also be a potential candidate.
Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Holmgren, Jim Fassel and Bill Parcells, names mentioned in various reports, aren't believed to be on the Jets' immediate radar.
Cowher has worked as a studio analyst for CBS since resigning as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach after the 2006 season. He was also a candidate for the vacant Cleveland job, but told owner Randy Lerner that he has no intention of returning to coaching in 2009 and, as with the Jets, asked to be taken off the list of possible candidates.
The 51-year-old Cowher was 161-99-1 in 15 seasons with the Steelers, including a Super Bowl victory in 2006.
Spagnuolo was hired by the Giants in January 2007 after working eight years under Jim Johnson with the Philadelphia Eagles' defense. Spagnuolo was considered for the Washington Redskins job after the Giants upset the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl last season, but he chose to remain with New York.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press