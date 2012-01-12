Cowher turned down offseason overtures to return to coaching

Published: Jan 12, 2012 at 04:48 AM

Bill Cowher is still coveted as a head coach in the NFL after a five-year hiatus from the game. He's got the phone records to prove it.

The former coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers indicated at least three teams have reached out to him about jobs, but he sounds very content to stay off the NFL sidelines.

"I don't know if I've ever been that ready, honestly," Cowher told "The Dan Patrick Show" Thursday. "Let me tell you, if there's any doubt, then there's no doubt you're not ready to come back. You have to be all in to take that job."

Cowher certainly doesn't sound all in. Although he said he still gets the coaching itch, whether or not he misses the grind of an NFL season and the 80-hour work weeks typical of coaches probably isn't debatable.

"I enjoy where I'm at right now," Cowher said. "That's all I did for my whole life. Right now I have a chance to have an offseason, to do some traveling and do some things I've never had a chance to do before, and to be honest with you, I'm enjoying that. There's part of coaching you'll never replace, and I do miss parts of that."

Cowher, however, didn't divulge which teams came calling.

