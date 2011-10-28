Cowher only willing to talk with teams that have vacancies

Published: Oct 28, 2011 at 10:28 AM

Associates of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross have been in contact with Bill Cowher's agent about making the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach the next head coach in Miami, according to a league source.

Cowher, however, told his agent and others concerned that he absolutely will not speak with any team that does not have a head coaching vacancy.

One thing that could alter this scenario is if Ross fires Dolphins coach Tony Sparano in-season, which could well open the door for preliminary talks. Cowher doesn't plan to take any job until after the season's over.

Sparano has been under fire all season as the Dolphins have sputtered to an 0-6 start.

Cowher, currently an analyst at CBS Sports, left coaching after winning the Super Bowl in 2006. He is one of the first names to come up when people talk about any potential NFL coaching vacancy.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 17 NFL game picks: Chiefs best Bengals for 9th straight win; Cowboys hand Cards 4th straight loss

Will the Bengals snap the Chiefs' win streak? Can the Cardinals stop their skid against the Cowboys? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 17.
news

RB Index, Week 17: Leonard Fournette, Sony Michel among 5 running backs who deserve new contracts

Maurice Jones-Drew lists five running backs who've earned new contracts with their efforts this season. Plus, Sony Michel cracks his updated ranking of the NFL's top 15 RBs heading into Week 17.
news

NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

Week 17 games will begin with a moment of silence for the late John Madden. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW