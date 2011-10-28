Cowher only willing to talk with teams that have vacancies

Associates of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross have been in contact with Bill Cowher's agent about making the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach the next head coach in Miami, according to a league source.
Cowher, however, told his agent and others concerned that he absolutely will not speak with any team that does not have a head coaching vacancy.
One thing that could alter this scenario is if Ross fires Dolphins coach Tony Sparano in-season, which could well open the door for preliminary talks. Cowher doesn't plan to take any job until after the season's over.
Cowher, currently an analyst at CBS Sports, left coaching after winning the Super Bowl in 2006. He is one of the first names to come up when people talk about any potential NFL coaching vacancy.