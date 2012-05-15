 Skip to main content
Advertising

Cowher joins campaign to educate about melanoma

Published: May 15, 2012 at 04:04 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - Bill Cowher wants to teach men about melanoma, a disease whose ravages he knows all too well.

The Super Bowl-winning coach's wife died of the form of skin cancer in 2010. Now Cowher is the spokesman for a campaign called "Melanoma Exposed." Launched Tuesday, it seeks to educate all Americans - but particularly men.

"Men are naive to their bodies," Cowher said. "They don't pay attention to their skin like women do."

Cowher coached the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1992-2006, winning a Super Bowl after the 2005 season. He is now a TV analyst for CBS.

"When it hits close to home as it did for me, you find yourself wanting to share the message," Cowher said. "I realized how many people don't know the risk factors involved."

Among the messages he wants to share: People of all skin colors are vulnerable to melanoma, and sun damage can occur at any time of year. The goal is for more people to get checked by doctors, monitor hard-to-see parts of their bodies and familiarize themselves with their skin and moles.

The campaign is sponsored by a coalition of melanoma groups and by pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb. It will hold free public screenings at several NFL stadiums this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers releasing QB Mitchell Trubisky after two seasons

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways. The Steelers are releasing the seven-year pro after two seasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The team later announced the move.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs pulling off Super Bowl three-peat would be 'legendary'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP in just his seventh NFL season, but now he looks to accomplish what no quarterback or team, for that matter, has done: winning three Super Bowls in a row. 
news

Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVIII recap

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.