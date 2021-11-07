Around the NFL

Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Amari Cooper (hamstring) active vs. Broncos

Published: Nov 07, 2021 at 11:31 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ is back in the saddle at starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, and he'll have his two top targets with him.

Cowboys wide receivers ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ are each active for Dallas' Week 9 game versus the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Lamb (ankle) and Cooper (hamstring) each had questionable designations entering Sunday.

Lamb leads the Cowboys with 39 receptions, 57 targets and 609 receiving yards, while his four touchdown catches are second to Cooper's team-high five TD grabs. Cooper's 38 catches, 56 targets and 495 yards are each second on the squad.

Cooper and Lamb have been in the starting lineup for every Cowboys game so far this season.

With Prescott back after missing Week 8 with a calf ailment and both receivers ready to go, the Cowboys' potent offense is ready to go against the Broncos.

