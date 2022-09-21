Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to receive 'full slate of reps' as he attempts to return for 'MNF'

The Cowboys managed to get into the win column in Week 2 with their backup quarterback and a receiving corps lacking big-name punch.

Dallas might get a key contributor back for the first time in 2022 this week. Receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of reps" in practice this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday, with the hope Gallup can take the field Monday night versus the New York Giants.

Gallup, who suffered a torn ACL toward the end of the 2021 season, will get the remainder of the week to work toward playing before the Cowboys make a decision on his status, McCarthy added.

After falling to Tampa Bay in Week 1, Dallas fought its way to a close win over Cincinnati on Sunday with a cast of unlikely contributors leading the way. Second-string signal-caller Cooper Rush relied on wide receiver Noah Brown in the victory, finding Brown five times for 91 yards and one touchdown, including one key connection that helped the Cowboys move into field-goal range in the game's final minute. CeeDee Lamb played an important role, too, catching seven passes for 75 yards, but Brown has been Dallas' surprising receiving leader through two weeks.

Gallup's return would theoretically make Dallas' offense much stronger, even with Rush at quarterback. Rush has a chance to make some history Monday, too: If the Cowboys defeat the Giants, Rush would join Roger Staubach and Jason Garrett as the only Cowboys quarterbacks to win their first three career starts.