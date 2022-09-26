Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not expected to play in Monday's game vs. Giants

Make it three games in which Michael Gallup will not play.

The Cowboys receiver is expected to be inactive for tonight's game against the New York Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

Tight end Dalton Schultz is also expected to sit this one out, though not without trying. Schultz traveled with the team and plans to test his knee prior to kickoff before a final decision is made on his status, per Pelissero.

The Cowboys did receive some positive news on Monday, as veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Star linebacker Micah Parsons (illness) is also expected to play, per Pelissero.

Gallup's status has been a weekly topic since the start of the season, and there was hope Week 3 would be an ideal target date for a return, especially with an extra day to prepare. Instead, Gallup will take another week before officially getting back on the field after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in January.

Dallas' offense has taken on a new identity due to these absences. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush relied on the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown to move the football in a Week 2 win over Cincinnati, and Schultz ranks just behind those two in receiving for the Cowboys through two games.