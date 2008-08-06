Cowboys WR Crayton looks to build off 2007 success

Notes: Coach Wade Phillips pulled the team together in the middle of practice Wednesday afternoon to allow former NBA star Magic Johnson to address the team. ... OTs Flozell Adams and Marc Colombo were on the field but didn't participate in the first of two practice sessions Wednesday, when the team wasn't in pads. It was another break for both players. ... Wednesday marked the last scheduled two-a-day practices in California. The team breaks camp Tuesday, then will spend three days working out in Denver with the Broncos.