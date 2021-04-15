Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb aiming to be 'better version' of himself in 2021

Dallas Cowboys receiver ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ blasted out of the gate his rookie season, generating 433 yards in his first five games, including two 100-plus yard contests. For a player that fell in the Cowboys' lap in the draft, that start justified the selection.

As with all rookies, there were bumps along the way, including a goose-egg in Week 7 and no 100-yard contests down the stretch. Still, Lamb's 74 catches for 935 yards and five TDs represent an excellent start to a young career.

Lamb believes he can take it to another level in 2021.

"I want to focus on me being better for the team and definitely want to be as impactful on the team as I possibly can," Lamb said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "Naturally, the team will get better. We started a whole new system if you will. We got a new defensive coordinator [Dan Quinn]. Offensively, we got everybody back. It's a whole new role. I'm looking to be a better version of myself. To be better than last year and if everyone has that mind-set as a collective group we'll be better."

Lamb's down times during his rookie campaign came with backup quarterbacks. With ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ going down in Week 5, Andy Dalton missing games due to injury, and four QBs playing throughout the season, there was no stability for the young wideout. Toss in a plethora of injuries to the offensive line, and the Dallas offense never found even footing last season.

With Prescott returning on a massive new contract, and all the weaponry back, from Lamb to Amari Cooper, to Michael Gallup, to ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ to Tony Pollard to Bake Jarwin, the Cowboys are loaded to bounce back if everyone can stay healthy.

"Offensively at the skill position, I feel like we can compete with anybody," Lamb said. "We're one of the best in the NFL, if not arguably. At any moment, anybody can touch the ball and go score. Last year definitely proved to us, at the skill position, we're pretty talented and if we play together and keep everybody healthy, who knows what will happen. Last year definitely opened our eyes for sure."